Jason Momoa is teasing fans with a new look at Aquaman’s updated outfit.

The actor shared the latest uniform on Instagram ahead of “Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom”.

“Second round. New suit. More action,” Momoa captioned the post. The first image was of the classic gold and turquoise look. A second photo showed a new modern look in dark blue and silver.

Momoa is once again playing Aquaman/Arthur Curry with Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II all joining.

“I know a suit that might give you a run, player,” Abdul-Mateen teased.

Dwayne Johnson also commented. “Hell yeah looking great uso!!!”

While his hair still looks mostly brown in the pics above, he did tell fans he was dying his hair blonde for the second film.

“This is the last day of the brown. I’m gonna be a blonde,” he said in a video in July. “They supposedly have more fun. I don’t know about that, we’ll test it out.”

However, fans will have to wait until Dec. 16, 2022 until “Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom” hits theatres and we get to see Momoa in his full Aquaman glory.