Chrissy Teigen has a lot to celebrate.

The Cravings author marked being sober for 50 days straight on Instagram.

Sharing a video of her attempting to do yoga with kids Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, Teigen announced, “today is my 50 day sobriety streak!”

“It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. this is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way,” she continued.

Adding why it doesn’t “serve” her anymore, she wrote, “I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night.”

Teigen did note that she “appreciates” those who “can enjoy it responsibly.”

On a side note, Teigen added it was her “third day this week working out” which rarely happens.

Teigen first made the choice to go sober in November after her tragic pregnancy loss. Just after Christmas, Teigen said she had made it four weeks without a drink.

She told fans, “I was done with making an a** of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s**t by 6, not being able to sleep.”