Kanye West’s Donda has landed at No. 1 and broke some records while at it.

West’s most recent album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it the biggest week for any album this year at 309,000 equivalent album units.

The previous record was held by Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour with 295,000 units.

Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power debuted at No. 2 on the chart.

Donda is also now the rapper’s 10th No. 1 album, joining the exclusive list of only seven artists in the 65 year history of the chart to have 10 or more top albums.

The Beatles hold the all time record with 19 No. 1s. Jay-Z has 14, Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand both have 11 and then Eminem, Elvis and West all with 10.

Of course, should Drake’s Certified Lover Boy (which was just released on Friday) debut at No.1 on next week’s chart (and it is almost a sure-shot to), Drake will then also have 10 No. 1 Billboard albums.

Taylor Swift is another artist with nine No. 1 albums, but could join the list after Red (Taylor’s Version) comes out on Nov. 19.

Donda has also earned West the most consecutive No. 1 debuts tied with Eminem at 10.