Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Foundation is expanding and they want to make it a more diverse place to work.

In the Trustees’ and Auditor’s report for 2020, it states that there were never any “formal targets for diversity of the board”, but now diversity will be a “particular focus” according to the Daily Mail.

The news comes after the Royal Family has been put under the microscope due to their lack of diversity in the workplace.

RELATED: Prince William And Kate Middleton Visit The Queen At Balmoral Before The Kids Return To School

Buckingham Palace came under fire earlier this year after a report from The Guardian suggested they banned ethnic minorities from occupying office roles until the late 1960s. The Sovereign Grant Report then revealed that only 8.5 per cent of palace employees are from ethnic minorities and while they plan on bringing up that number to 10 per cent by the end of 2022, the hiring of a “diversity tsar” will be pushed back.

“We are committed to improving this, hence we have started to publish diversity statistics to ensure we are open and transparent about our efforts to improve,” a palace source told Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “We fully expect to be held accountable regarding our progress.”

The palace first started undergoing a diversity review around the time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview. While the review wasn’t spurred by their comments of alleged racism, they would become part of it.

RELATED: Kate Middleton And Queen Elizabeth Share Their Love Of Photography

“We have the policies, procedures and programs in place but we haven’t seen the progress we would like and accept more needs to be done. We can always improve,” an insider told the Daily Mail. “We are not afraid to look at new ways of approaching it. The work to do this has been under way for some time now and comes with the full support of the family.”

More from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Foundation report reads, “The Royal Foundation remains committed to equality and diversity and to ensuring a positive, safe and respectful environment which promotes the wellbeing and dignity of its employees, applicants, partners, suppliers and those whose interests it represents.”

The charity umbrella also plans on making it a “mentally healthy workplace” with “a number of wellbeing initiatives.”