The force is strong with Mark Hamill.

The “Star Wars” icon proved a fan’s theory that a tweet containing only his name would get “thousands of likes”, so that is just what Hamill did.

Within four hours, Hamill became a trending topic on Twitter and had around 238,000 likes and counting.

But not only does tweeting “Mark Hamill” work for the star himself, but it also appears to rack in likes when other people write his name.

Both George Takei and Ken Olin tried it out and have 13K and 9K respectively (as of publication).

Mark Hamill. And now we wait. https://t.co/9vhQz5hBkN — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 5, 2021

Will that work for anyone?

Here goes:

Mark Hamill. https://t.co/X4pCvxKe99 — ken olin (@kenolin1) September 5, 2021

The trend even works with pictures of Hamill.

Who would’ve thought this is what people would use Twitter for on a Sunday afternoon, but as Hamill’s bio reads, “anything’s possible.”