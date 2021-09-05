Dinner guests at Delilah in Las Vegas were in for a treat when they also got a show.

On Saturday, Tiffany Haddish and Common were on a double date with Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy when Haddish jumped up on stage to perform with the live jazz band.

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Reveals The Awkward Reason She Was ‘Intimidated’ By Working With Nicolas Cage

In a video obtained by TMZ, the “Night School” star belted it out to Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary” dressed in an all-black outfit.

According to the outlet, Haddish even got a standing ovation for her rendition of the classic.

Haddish just returned from the Venice Film Festival where she was promoting her movie “The Card Counter” and while she is busy, those dance moves only go to further prove she could replace Ellen DeGeneres after her exit as talkshow host.

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Tears Up Recalling The Inspiring Speech She Gave To Children After Learning Of Her Grammy Win

Unfortunately, Haddish already squashed those rumours earlier this year.

“I haven’t commented on it because ain’t nobody that give those jobs talk to me about it,” she told “The Breakfast Club” in May. “The reason I’ve even been popping up guest-hosting Ellen is because she wanted some days off.”

“I’m learning a new skill. That’s it. Y’all just watching me learn in front of everybody,” she continued. “I don’t know if that’s grooming me to take over because ain’t nobody talk to me about that… ain’t nobody said nothing to me about that.”