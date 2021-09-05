Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp have welcomed a baby boy.

The “Boy Meets World” star announced that she recently gave birth to Keaton Jospeh Karp on Instagram.

“On 8/29/2021 we welcomed Keaton Joseph Karp to the world. He was born on his deceased grandfather’s birthday (like I prayed for!) and his middle name is an homage to his great grandfather who is still here to meet him at almost 98 years old,” Fishel captioned pictures.

Fishel and Karp, who have been married since Nov. 2018, are also parents to son Adler, 2.

“Adler is a super(hero) big brother and @jensenkarp and I are thrilled to have him home, healthy and safe, with us,” she continued.

Then referencing the last picture of her eldest squeezing a peri bottle into the toilet, added, “Also, Adler thinks my postpartum care tools are a lot more fun than I do.”

As Fishel turned 40 in May, she announced she was expecting again showing off her adorable baby bump.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to enter my 40s with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2. My birthday wish is for all of you to tell someone how much you love them and walk through today with more patience than you normally might,” she sweetly said.