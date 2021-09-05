Romeo Beckham and his father, David Beckham react during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship

Like father, like son.

Romeo Beckham, the son of football superstar David Beckham and “Spice Girls” star Victoria, had signed with Fort Lauderdale CF.

Now retired from playing, David is co-owner of Inter Miami CF. According to ESPN, Fort Lauderdale is a sister club of Miami and competes in League One of the United Soccer League.

Romeo’s, 19, Instagram account now proudly reads, “Footballer for @fortlauderdalecf.”

Over on his Instagram Stories, he further showed off his new jersey.

Victoria recently told British Vogue how Romeo wants to play professionally and since they have been spending more time in Florida with David’s team, Romeo has been training there.

“Romeo has been training with the team over here every day, because ultimately that’s what he wants to do,” the fashion designer said.

Romeo took part in his first game over the weekend against the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC where he was an unused substitute.

David and Victoria are also parents to Harper, 10, Cruz, 16, and Brooklyn, 22, who is a photographer and budding chef.