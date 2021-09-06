Few people were as important to Hugh Jackman in his life than his father.

On Monday, the “Greatest Showman” star shared the sad news that his dad Christopher John Jackman had passed away on the same day as Australian Father’s Day.

“And whilst there is deep sadness, I’m filled with such gratitude and love,” Hugh wrote. “My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary.”

In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I’m filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he’s now at peace with God. pic.twitter.com/owdQuXnv6N — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 6, 2021

Hugh has spoken before about bring raised mostly by his father, after his mother walked out on the family when the actor was just 8-years-old. They have since reconnected.

Speaking to “60 Minutes” back in 2012, Hugh described his dad as his “rock.”

Sharing the king of advice his dad would give him, Hugh told the news show, “It’s always about the family It’s always, ‘How’s Deb?’ It’s not about work and I think that’s him living with, probably some of his regrets and feelings of maybe he, at the wrong time, put too much into his career and he doesn’t want me to make that mistake.”

The actor added. “And so, in his gentle way, he always reminds me that this is the most important thing.”

Hugh also regularly shared advice and lessons he learned from his his dad in touching Father’s Day posts on Instagram over the years, including passing around the snacks to others before eating them yourself.

Christopher John Jackman was father to Hugh, as well as his four siblings.