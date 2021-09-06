Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Billie Eilish is the latest celebrity to speak out about Texas’ abortion law.

The singer took to her Instagram Story to share posts criticizing the Texas government’s recent passing of the bill that would criminalize abortion after six weeks — a time when many women may not even realize they’re pregnant — Yahoo! reported.

The 19-year-old wrote in a September 3 post: “I really wish men cared more. I’m so f**king tired.”

Eilish added: “Makes me sick how many men say nothing when it comes to women’s rights.”

RELATED: Bette Midler Suggests ‘Women Refuse To Have Sex With Men’ In Response To Anti-Abortion Law

The singer also posted an image that read: “If you and your ‘homies’ or ‘bros’ aren’t talking about the abortion laws in Texas, chances are you’re part of a problem.”

Eilish is among numerous celebrities writing about the bill, with Reese Witherspoon previously posting:

I stand with the women of Texas who have the Constitutional right to make decisions about their health and their own bodies. #BansOffOurBodies https://t.co/J7aDur4uEQ — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 1, 2021

Sarah Silverman recently told TMZ: “It’s very ‘Handmaid’s Tale’, they’ve been chipping away at women’s rights for years now.

“This is just the boldest thing so far, but it’s been bad for years.”