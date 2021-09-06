The story of the Williams sisters’ dad is getting a boost from Beyoncé.

Over the weekend, Will Smith’s new film “King Richard”, about the life of Richard Williams, father to tennis superstars Venus and Serena, premiered at the Telluride Film Festival.

Reviewing the film, the Los Angeles Times revealed that the biopic ends with a brand new Beyoncé song titled “Be Alive” playing over the end credits.

“That means that Beyoncé will perform at the Oscars next year,” the reviewer wrote. “There’s no way the academy is snubbing her again after the whole fiasco over ‘Spirit’, her sweeping anthem from ‘The Lion King’ that somehow failed to earn a nod because voters couldn’t stop themselves from giving Diane Warren another nomination.”

The reviewed added, “Leave it to Beyoncé to save the Oscars. Because if the combination of ‘King Richard’ and Queen Bey can’t drum up a little interest, then the situation is grimmer than anyone cares to admit.”

As for the movie itself, the critic noted that the film provides Smith “with his most challenging role in two decades — a loving, egocentric father who, it turns out, does know what’s best for his daughters.”

The film, which tells the story of how Richard helped to coach the two future sports legends as children, was produced by Venus and Serena, along with their sister Isha Price.

“King Richard” opens in theatres on Nov. 19.