In a new article at Mail on Sunday, former “Good Morning Britain” co-host Piers Morgan revealed how storming out of the GQ Awards last week in protest against Prince Harry’s speech left him “sam-concussed” and with a cut on his eye.

Morgan explained that he decided to walk out on the Duke of Sussex’s speech, which occurred on the same day he was cleared by the U.K.’s Office of Communications, Ofcom, over his on-air comments about Meghan Markle.

“Tonight, I attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Ironically, I won one of these last year for holding the Government to ferocious account, only to then lose my job for doing the same to the Sussexes,” he wrote.

“Ed Sheeran had just called everyone at GQ a ‘bunch of c***s’ on stage for naming him Britain’s Worst Dressed Man of 2012, and I’d been tipped off that Prince Harry was about to speak to us live by video-link from California,” Morgan continued. “So it seemed a good time to go home.”

He went on, “As I left, I could hear Harry lecturing the audience about the danger of ‘misinformation’ and ‘peddling lies’, without a shred of self-awareness. I chuckled and pulled out my phone to check the first-edition headlines of the newspapers.”

As he was checking those headlines, though, the distracted Morgan got himself into an accident.

“I felt a sudden rush of exhilaration at the end of what had been a tumultuous but ultimately very satisfying day,” he said.

“Then, as I reached the exit, still staring proudly at my phone, I walked straight into a large plate-glass window, banging my head so hard and loudly against it that concerned security guards rushed over to check I was OK,” Morgan went on. “I reeled back in agony, semi-concussed and with a cut opening above my right eye, only to see Harry’s massive head filling a nearby screen. He was smirking right at me.”