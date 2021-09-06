Richard Madden is opening up about his role in “Eternals”.

Madden, who plays Ikaris in the eagerly anticipated flick, which also stars Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani, tells Wonderland Magazine of being exhausted during filming: “There was a lot of time on wires because my character flies, which was just physically f**king draining.

“They’re all very complicated people in ‘Eternals’, but hopefully that can also help us bring a lightness to some heavy subject matter in terms of the story because I think when you live that long you’ve got to have a bit of a smile to yourself. You’ve got to laugh at life,” he adds, according to the Daily Mail.

RELATED: Meet The ‘Eternals’: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani & More

Madden shares of wanting to do more comedy after a series of serious roles: “I’m dying to do some more comedy, I want to do something fun. In ‘Eternals’, we tried to get moments of lightness all the way through it, being that we’re dealing with the end of the world type feelings and atmospheres.

“It’s hard to get that lightness but that’s what’s so important, to get these lighter moments when we can. I’d love to do some more comedies. I do feel like I end up playing a lot of serious things.

“I think it’s not representative of me but you get affected with what you do, what you spend all your day doing, so that’s why I’d love to do something lighter so my day is affected with lighter things rather than the end of the world stuff.”

RELATED: Richard Madden Goes Shirtless While Getting Covered With Plaster

The actor shares of Marvel humanizing superheroes: “Yeah, that’s the whole thing. That’s what we want. In this, you get to see me in these huge costumes and in this kind of mad, superhero detached way.

“Then we get to play with the element of just being people who have known each other for a long time, who, when you’ve experienced everything in the world, what is it they can learn? That’s what we found interesting and humanizing.

“Then we got dress up in there, the fun, which is real life isn’t it?”

A synopsis for “Eternals”, which is due to be released in November, reads: “The Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants.”