Social media can be a really positive place.

In a new analysis of social media platforms, TechShielder has put together a lot of the most loved actors on Twitter.

The analysis was conducted based on share of tweets that were deemed positive, neutral or negative about the stars in question.

Coming out on tup, with a 69 per cent share of positive tweets was “The Morning Show” star Reese Witherspoon.

Following behind her was Chris Hemsworth at 63 per cent, with his Marvel co-stars Chris Evans and Karen Gillan at third and fourth with 62 per cent.

Also featuring on the list are actors Tom Hanks, Gal Gadot and Blake Lively.

Check out the full list of most loved actors on Twitter below:

1. Reese Witherspoon (69% of tweets are positive)

2. Chris Hemsworth (63%)

3. Chris Evans (62%)

4. Karen Gillan (62%)

5. Tom Hanks (59%)

6. Robert Downey Jr (59%)

7. Leonardo DiCaprio (57%)

8. Gal Gadot (57%)

9. Blake Lively (56%)

10. Anna Kendrick (54%)