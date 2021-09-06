Channing Tatum shared a cute snap taken by his 8-year-old daughter Everly over the weekend.

The actor, who shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, posted a black-and-white photo of himself smiling for the camera while shirtless, writing in the caption: “Photo credit: Everly Tatum.”

The likes of actor Adam Rodriguez and Tatum’s “Magic Mike” co-star Matt Bomer were among those commenting on the photo.

Rodriguez wrote, “Kids take the best pictures of parents. Period. This is a beauty! ❤️”

Bomer added, “😍😍😍😍😍.”

Tatum’s photo comes after he shared Everly’s face on social media for the first time back in June.

He gushed alongside a sweet shot of them on the beach, “You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart.

“You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids.”

He continued, “You said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun 🤩 hehehe.”