Tori Spelling is remembering all the joy her dog Arthur Bear Reynolds brought her.

In a post Sunday on Instagram, the “Beverly Hells, 90210” star shared the sad news that her dog, who was rescued during the Woolsey fires in Los Angeles in 2018.

“It breaks my heart 💔 that we had to say goodbye to Arthur Bear Reynolds…” she wrote, adding, “So thankful to @muchloveanimalrescue for giving me the privilege to be Arthur’s forever mom. Sadly senior rescues are not as desirable as puppies. But, if you have the opportunity to be a forever home to a senior pet do it! It’s life changing.”

Spelling continued, “Arthur was close to 20 when he passed. We didn’t get a long time with him but I’ve cherished the years we had together. I was his human. He was one of the greatest loves of my life. I told him all the time I wish we had met each other when he was a pup.”

The post included a video slideshow of images of Arthur with Spelling and her family, set to the song “The Story”, by Brandi Carlile.

“Haven’t listened to this song in years but after I did it made complete sense,” Spelling wrote. “Arthur and I were made for each other. Dogs give us unconditional love. Unlike humans. Yet, it’s our pets we have the shortest journey with🥲. I hope you are running thru beautiful fields now Arthur. I ❤️ U. xoxo.”