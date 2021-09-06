Nicole Kidman will star in the upcoming series “Expats” as expected.

Recently, Hong Kong news outlet HK01 reported that Kidman had walked off the production over creative differences with series director Lulu Wang.

RELATED: Hong Kong Grants Quarantine Exemption To Nicole Kidman

According to Variety the report also claimed that Kidman will be travelling to the U.K. to shoot “Aquaman 2”, and would possibly return to the series afterward.

But a spokesperson for Amazon shut down the report, telling Variety, “Nicole wrapped as scheduled, she did not leave early. She always had other projects she was committed to. The production is not stalled or on hiatus, it was always going to continue shooting without her.”

Adapted from Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel, “Expats” follows the lives of a group of privileged expat women living in Hong Kong.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Gushes Over Her Daughters: ‘They’re Global Children… I Can’t Wait To See What They’re Going To Do In The Future’

Production on the series has faced controversy in Hong Kong for focusing on a minority of rich, mostly white foreigners.

Kidman is an executive producer on the series via her company Blossom Films.