Salma Hayek is mourning the loss of her beloved sister-in-law, Florence Rogers-Pinault.

In an emotional Instagram post, the Oscar-nominated actress, 55, penned a touching tribute next to a photo of herself and Florence.

“My friend and my dear sister-in-law, today you are flying into the unknown and I will never be able to embrace you again,” Hayek began.

Adding, “But the sensation of your kindness, your strength, your zest for life, as well as the eternal light of the stars shining in your eyes and most of all the resonance of your laughter will live on in my heart forever.”

After adding the hashtag “#family”, Hayek finished the post with, “Rest in peace Florence Rogers Pinault.”

Hayek wed Florence’s brother François-Henri Pinault in 2009, the couple share daughter Valentina, 13. Hayek is also a step-mom to François’ first born, Augustin James, 14. François’ shares Augie with supermodel Linda Evangelista.