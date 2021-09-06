Click to share this via email

Cardi B is a new mom once again.

In a post on Instagram, the rapper shared the happy news that her second child with husband Offset was born on Saturday.

The healthy baby boy was born at 6:14 p.m. ET at a hospital in New York.

“9/4/21🦕💙🧸,” wrote in the caption on a photo of the happy parents holding their new child.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” Cardi an Offset said in a statement.

The couple are also parents to 3-year-old Kulture.

Cardi revealed her pregnancy at the 2021 BET Awards in June.