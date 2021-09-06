Click to share this via email

“The Crown” fans are getting a new look at the young actors playing Prince William and Prince Harry.

In new on set photos, the youngsters are spotted next to their on-screen parents, Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, who have been cast as Princess Diana and Prince Charles, respectively.

The images were taken outside a private jet at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

The upcoming fifth season of the beloved Netflix drama, which offers a fictional interpretation of the royals’ lives behind palace doors, will follow Diana and Charles in the final years of their marriage and their impending divorce.

In the new snaps, Debicki wears a Princess Diana classic, a floral frock. Meanwhile, West’s Charles brown tweed suit.

The boys coordinated casual looks, both wearing polo shirts, jeans and jackets.

Imelda Staunton will take over as Queen Elizabeth for the new season with Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville taking on the role of Princess Margaret.

Debicki took over the role of Diana from Emma Corrin while West joined the cast after Josh O’Connor’s run as Charles.