Phoebe Waller-Bridge has exited Amazon’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”.

Sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that Waller-Bridge is no longer a part of the series, which is based on the much-loved Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 2005 flick.

Insiders said she “had a different creative vision for the series than Donald Glover, with whom she was poised to star alongside.”

Glover, who came up with the idea, reportedly remains attached as co-creator, executive producer and star.

Sources told the publication that Waller-Bridge and Glover “remain friends following what was described as an amicable split.”

The “Fleabag” actress’ part in the series will now be recast.

Francesca Sloane remains on board as co-creator, showrunner and exec producer on the series via her overall deal with Amazon, with New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer also acting as exec producers.

Writing on the series, which is still set for a 2022 premiere date, is currently underway, with production expected to begin next year.

The news comes after it was reported back in February that Glover had signed a “multiple-year, eight-figure overall deal with Amazon.”