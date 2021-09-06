Zendaya is on the rise in a big way.

The “Dune” star is on the new cover of British Vogue, and in the issue she opens up about the sci-fi epic and why she was intent on starring in director Denis Villeneuve production.

“Before they were even looking at people, I heard about it,” she recalls. “And I was like, ‘I really want to get in the room.’ They weren’t looking in my direction. And I was like, ‘Hey, I’m here!’”

She adds of the Canadian director, “I don’t think he makes bad movies.”

Talking about her friendship with “Dune” co-star Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya says, “He’s obviously a very talented actor, but just a wonderful person and a good friend to have. Especially in this industry, it’s nice to have other people who are going through it too and that you can talk to.”

As for her career, the actress reveals her desire to get behind the camera and become a filmmaker herself.

“If I ever do become a film-maker, I know that the leads of my ﬁlms will always be black women,” she says. “I gotta hurry up and ﬁgure out how to f**king become a director, man. I’m trying, I’m learning every day, I really am. There’s so much I want to do.”

Zendaya – Photo: Craig McDean for British Vogue

Also important to Zendaya is going to therapy, telling the magazine, “I mean, if anybody is able to possess the ﬁnancial means to go to therapy, I would recommend they do that. I think it’s a beautiful thing. You know, there’s nothing wrong with working on yourself and dealing with those things with someone who can help you, someone who can talk to you, who’s not your mom or whatever. Who has no bias.”