Sydney Sweeney is getting candid about her relationship with social media.

The “Euphoria” actress, 23, joined Press Association for an interview promoting her upcoming Amazon Prime Video film “The Voyeurs” and admitted that Twitter and Instagram can be toxic to her mental health.

“It’s the most unhealthy part of my life,” she said. “The fact that I am second guessing and having anxiety over posting a picture is sickening.”

Sweeney also explained the parallels between the new film and society today.

“The Voyeurs” follows couple Pippa (Sweeney) and Thomas (Justice Smith) as they move into their dream apartment. Soon the pair notice that their windows look directly into the apartment opposite, this will set in motion a chain of events that will lead to disaster.

“I’ve never seen a movie, especially present day, explore the detrimental side of our society,” “The White Lotus” star said. “Because you’re constantly comparing yourself to their lives, what they’re wearing, where they are, what they look like.

She added, “And I think that’s something that [my character] Pippa totally has a lot of problems with, and she’s comparing herself to across the window and the couple.”

“The Voyeurs” premieres Sept. 10.