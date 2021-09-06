Click to share this via email

Simu Liu can certainly throw a super-powered first pitch.

On Sunday, the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star celebrated the film’s release by throwing the first pitch at a San Francisco Giants baseball game.

But not content to just throw the ball, Liu showed off his impressive athletic skills by doing a perfect backflip on the mound immediately afterward.

On Twitter, the Canadian actor joked that the pitch was “500% faster in my head.”

The announcer in the clip Liu retweeted was also impressed, commenting, “You know when you can get a ceremonial first pitch in and a backflip, you’re winning.”

He added, “First pitch, strike, and then a ten-point landing.”

“Shang-Chi” debuted over the weekend to an opening box office gross of $71.4 million, breaking Labour Day box office records.