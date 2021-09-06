Jessica Chastain is responding to that Oscar Isaac social media frenzy after the pair’s loved-up appearance at the Venice Film Festival.

Chastain stars in the upcoming miniseries “Scenes from a Marriage” with Isaac, and the actor was pictured gazing at her lovingly before kissing her arm and giggling while posing on the red carpet ahead of the premiere.

RELATED: Jessica Chastain Clarifies Those ‘Tammy Faye’ Makeup Comments: ‘My Skin Hasn’t Been Ravaged’

The actress then poked fun at Isaac voicing “The Addams Family” character Gomez in the 2019 flick by sharing a snap of Morticia and Gomez Addams.

She posted, referencing the “Scenes from a Marriage” release date:

Chastain married Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in 2017, while Isaac also wed Elvira Lind that year.

RELATED: Jessica Chastain Is Unrecognizable As Tammy Faye Bakker In New Trailer For ‘The Eyes Of Tammy Faye’

“Scenes from a Marriage” is “an adaptation of Ingar Bergmann’s 1973 Swedish TV miniseries about a marriage falling apart.”