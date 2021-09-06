Jessica Chastain is responding to that Oscar Isaac social media frenzy after the pair’s loved-up appearance at the Venice Film Festival.
Chastain stars in the upcoming miniseries “Scenes from a Marriage” with Isaac, and the actor was pictured gazing at her lovingly before kissing her arm and giggling while posing on the red carpet ahead of the premiere.
Oscar Isaac & Jessica Chastain 🥰🤗😁 pic.twitter.com/8WsSBIoGHu
— غيث (@Ghaith4Omar) September 6, 2021
The actress then poked fun at Isaac voicing “The Addams Family” character Gomez in the 2019 flick by sharing a snap of Morticia and Gomez Addams.
She posted, referencing the “Scenes from a Marriage” release date:
Sept 12th 😈 pic.twitter.com/xFBKogs4Ey
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) September 6, 2021
Chastain married Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in 2017, while Isaac also wed Elvira Lind that year.
“Scenes from a Marriage” is “an adaptation of Ingar Bergmann’s 1973 Swedish TV miniseries about a marriage falling apart.”