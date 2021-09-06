Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jessica Chastain is responding to that Oscar Isaac social media frenzy after the pair’s loved-up appearance at the Venice Film Festival.

Chastain stars in the upcoming miniseries “Scenes from a Marriage” with Isaac, and the actor was pictured gazing at her lovingly before kissing her arm and giggling while posing on the red carpet ahead of the premiere.

Oscar Isaac & Jessica Chastain 🥰🤗😁 pic.twitter.com/8WsSBIoGHu — غيث (@Ghaith4Omar) September 6, 2021

RELATED: Jessica Chastain Clarifies Those ‘Tammy Faye’ Makeup Comments: ‘My Skin Hasn’t Been Ravaged’

The actress then poked fun at Isaac voicing “The Addams Family” character Gomez in the 2019 flick by sharing a snap of Morticia and Gomez Addams.

She posted, referencing the “Scenes from a Marriage” release date:

Chastain married Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in 2017, while Isaac also wed Elvira Lind that year.

RELATED: Jessica Chastain Is Unrecognizable As Tammy Faye Bakker In New Trailer For ‘The Eyes Of Tammy Faye’

“Scenes from a Marriage” is “an adaptation of Ingar Bergmann’s 1973 Swedish TV miniseries about a marriage falling apart.”