Brittany Matthews has no time for the haters.

The lifestyle influencer, and Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée, fired back at the negative comments under her latest Instagram post.

A comment was made on Matthews’ post from Friday, which featured her and Mahomes’ daughter Sterling, 16, months. The snap was taken in honour of the new mom’s birthday, who turned 26 on Sept. 1.

“Just a mama and her girl,” Matthews captioned the sweet photo.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes And Brittany Matthews Welcome First Child

While the post was met with lots of love, Matthews couldn’t help but notice one troll infiltrating the comment section, dissing Matthews’ career choices.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Brittany Matthews Hits Back At Hateful Comments On Maternity Shoot

“She most definitely, twenty years from now, is gonna be on some ‘Real Housewives Of Athletes’ type of show because for real what does she actually do besides just being the wife and mother of Pat Macs child,” the commenter wrote. “Like really why is she relevant.”

The comment let Matthews to reply with a simple, “And you follow me, why?” She also added the face emoji.

Matthews and Mahomes have been dating since highschool. They got engaged last September and welcomed baby Sterling in Feburary.