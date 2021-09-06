Mindy Kaling is celebrating her son’s first birthday in a big way.

On Monday, the actress, 42, shared the first photo of her son Spencer Avu in honour of his milestone birthday.

The sweet photo of Spencer, who turned 1-year-old on Sept. 3, showed the adorable youngster playing with some colourful birthday balloons.

RELATED: Mindy Kaling Reveals Her Favourite On-Screen Boyfriend — And It’s Not Ryan Howard!

“Friday was my son Spencer’s first birthday,” Kaling captioned the shot the Spencer, whose face is not in the photo. “My daughter Kit is pretty cautious with new people. Not this guy. If you happen to make eye contact with Spencer, he lights up like you are old war buddies and he makes a beeline to you.”

RELATED: Mindy Kaling Looks Back At ‘Devastating’ Moment A Co-Writer Tried To Make A Joke About Her Body

She added, “I had Spencer during Covid and it was a strange isolated time, but the instant I saw him I knew he would make everything better. And he did! Happy birthday, Spike!”

Kaling is also mom to daughter Katherine “Kit” Swati, 3.