Elle King is sharing a huge shoutout to her mom London King.

In a new Instagram post, the “Exes And Ohs” singer, 32, who just welcomed son Lucky Levi Tucker with fiance Dan Tooker earlier this month, thanked her sweet mother for cooking her placenta. Some claim eating the placenta carries health benefits for new moms.

“Appreciation post! My mother, the angel of all angels is the best doula ever!” Elle gushed on Instagram. “I will get into my birth story when I’m ready…but this person is my best friend. She helped us get the whole house ready and even though Lucky ended up a belly birth, she was my doula through the whole process, and most importantly she was the best mom I could ask for.”

She added, “She is seen here cooking my placenta to encapsulate it for all the amazing benefits! I love you @pushlovedoula! We couldn’t have done this without you!”

Over the weekend, King announced little Lucky’s arrival on Instagram, “Very proud to announce the birth of our son, Lucky Levi Tooker. On Wednesday, September 1st at 12:06 pm, we welcomed 8 lbs 1 oz of absolute joy and love earthside. We are all healthy and feeling so blessed! Welcome to the world Lucky!”

Hilary Duff, Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have all been vocal about the benefits of eating their placenta.