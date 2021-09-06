Rihanna and Nicki Minaj’s son had some sweet bonding time.

On Monday, Minaj shared adorable pictures of Rihanna holding the hand of her son, while she, husband Kenneth Petty and A$AP Rocky all relaxed on a couch.

“#RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn,” the “Tusa” rapper wrote.

The pictures quickly went viral and both “Nicki Minaj” and “Rihanna” became Twitter trending topics, with many suggesting new music could be on the way.

“Uh oh i smell a hit in the air,” commented one fan, while another added, “Rihanna and Nicki Minaj really was in the same room together chillen with the kids, NEW MUSIC IS F**KING COMING.”

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj really was in the same room together chillen with the kids, NEW MUSIC IS FUCKING COMING pic.twitter.com/J0GamjgOso — Black Lives Still Matter (@wiz_thcreator) September 6, 2021

In another post from Barbz, the two icons posed for the camera and Rihanna’s niece, Majesty, 7, hung out with Minaj.

“So, the Barbz wanted to say that they thought you was cute. Do you want to say anything to the Barbz?” Minaj said in a video with Majesty.

“Hiii!” Majesty said as Rihanna asked, “Do you love them? Tell them!”

“I love you!” she sweetly responded.