Demi Lovato will never give up on love.

The “Dancing With The Devil” singer, 29, got candid about their love life during a Q&A with fans on Instagram.

When asked how they continue to believe in love after “a lot of very bad experiences,” referencing her recent public split with ex-fiancé Max Ehrich, Lovato said, “Love is the most important thing in the universe.”

“I’ll never stop believing in it even when I want so badly to give up on it,” they continued.

And when a fan teased Lovato by writing, “Date me, please!” They responded, “I’m so single. Don’t tempt me.”

While Lovato also revealed they’d love to collaborate with Lizzo, they added they have “no plans” to release any music anytime soon.

Their final answer was more emotional. While answering a fan’s question, “How can I believe in the good in people after seeing so much hate in this world?” the “Camp Rock” alum gave a sweet response.

“Because if we don’t believe then who will?” they wrote. “We can turn this planet around… if we get enough people to expand their consciousness, the rest will follow. I believe it.”

After a whirlwind romance with Ehrich in 2020, the former couple called off their engagement last summer.