Michael K. Williams has been found dead.

New York Police Department confirmed the news to The Wrap, revealing “The Wire” actor was found Monday morning in his Brooklyn apartment. He was 54.

According to The New York Post, sources say the actor was found by his nephew.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss,” his long-time rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Williams is known for his role of Omar Little in “The Wire” and Chalky White in “Boardwalk Empire”.

The star is currently nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama for his latest role in HBO’s “Lovecraft Country”. The awards are set to take place later this month.

Following the news of his death, celebs took to social media to share their tributes:

