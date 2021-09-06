Michael K. Williams has been found dead.

New York Police Department confirmed the news to The Wrap, revealing “The Wire” actor was found Monday morning in his Brooklyn apartment. He was 54.

According to The New York Post, sources say the actor was found by his nephew.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss,” his long-time rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Williams is known for his role of Omar Little in “The Wire” and Chalky White in “Boardwalk Empire”.

The star is currently nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama for his latest role in HBO’s “Lovecraft Country”. The awards are set to take place later this month.

Following the news of his death, celebs took to social media to share their tributes:

Michael K Williams, in addition to being one of the most talented actors around, was also one of the kindest, sweetest, most gentle souls I’ve ever met. This is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all those who loved him. ❤️ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 6, 2021

Goddamn it. We lost one of our best, most talented. RIP #MichaelKWilliams. Breaks my heart. pic.twitter.com/K2ex1vhA88 — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) September 6, 2021

gutted by the news of michael k williams’ passing. rest in power king — Justice Smith (@standup4justice) September 6, 2021

Truly gutted on hearing the passing of Michael K. Williams. A tremendous actor. — Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) September 6, 2021

Michael K Williams y’all! Damn. 💔 — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 6, 2021

Yo, if you have a problem w/ depression, addiction, crisis of faith. Whatever it is. Please talk to somebody. Please consider help, even if it's uncomfortable. I will forever love the work of Michael K. Williams. I sincerely hope he's at peace w/ the loved ones who came before. — Paul Walter Hauser (@PaulWHauser) September 6, 2021

😩😓😓Not gonna lie this one fucked me up y’all!! Micheal K Williams was a solid dude. He was so nice to me when we did ghostbusters and we bonded on many levels!! Damn I was just thinking the next time I saw him I was gonna tell him how dope of an actor he is. Rest in live Bro! pic.twitter.com/OwYlO84FyX — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 6, 2021

I was lucky enough to be on an actors panel with him a few months ago, he was so kind and generous and radiated good energy. This is so sad, RIP https://t.co/RUmhX4EL4C — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) September 6, 2021

Michael K Williams was a beautiful, passionate, expansive soul. I felt so lucky to have known him, and we were all so fortunate to have enjoyed his incredible talent. He burned so very bright. Rest in power, MKW. You will forever be The King. pic.twitter.com/LuFY0tG9NA — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) September 6, 2021