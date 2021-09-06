Click to share this via email

Drew Barrymore and ex-husband Tom Green have reunited – over Instagram Live.

During a Sunday night livestream, and nearly two decades after their divorce, Barrymore, 46, chatted with fans during “School Of Rock” commercial breaks when the comedian, 50, joined in.

“I’m a little ways away from there, but it’s very similar to that place in the sense that there are trees and a lot of fish around and birds and stuff,” Green said to Barrymore, revealing he joined the live from Canada. “I’m in the country. There are squirrels running around.”

The “Never Been Kissed” actress later gave Green’s parents, Richard Green and Mary Jane Green, a shoutout.

“Dick and Mary Jane, will you give them my love?” she said as Green replied that he “of course” would.

Barrymore and Green first reunited last year on the star’s talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

The former couple were married from 2001 to 2002.