The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” is still going strong.

After being released in 2019, the song just crossed 2.5 billion streams on Spotify as of Sept. 6. It is the fastest song on the streaming service to reach that milestone.

The record comes a few weeks after the song was the longest running hit on the Billboard Hot 100 at 88 weeks, surpassing Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” which was on the chart for 87 weeks between 2012 to 2014.

“Blinding Lights” was off of The Weeknd’s 2019 album After Hours. The record debuted at No. 11 but quickly rose to No. 1.

The Canadian singer has since moved on to a new era with the release of his newest hit “Take My Breath”.

While his upcoming album has no name or release date, he has said, “If the last record is the after hours of the night, then the dawn is coming.”