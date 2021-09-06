The “Game Of Thrones” creators are bringing the world of Westeros to Las Vegas.

Themed Entertainment is set to celebrate the upcoming prequel series, “House Of The Dragon”, and the 10 year anniversary of “GoT”, by bringing the Game Of Thrones Official Fan Convention to Las Vegas next year.

It’s promised to be an “action-packed experience” for “GoT” fans.

Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, expressed his excitement for the event, via Collider, “’Game Of Thrones’ is a cultural phenomenon with an incredible fanbase, and we are thrilled to be celebrating both with the first official ‘Game of Thrones’ fan convention.”

He added, “This is an exciting initiative, growing one of our beloved global franchises and allowing fans to become even more immersed in the world of Westeros and beyond. This will be a truly unforgettable experience that loyal and new fans alike will love and enjoy.”

The event will be held at the Rio Hotel & Suites Convention Center and will run from Feb. 18 until Feb. 20, 2022.

“House Of The Dragon”, starring Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and more, is expected to premiere next year.