Liam Payne is poking a bit of fun at Zayn Malik’s One Direction exit.

Malik shocked fans when he quit the band that also featured Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan in 2015.

On Monday, Payne shared a video on TikTok with the text “POV the meeting after Zayn quit, forgot I had this in drafts.”

In the clip, Payne lip syncs to audio of a man yelling, “Are we absolutely sure what direction we’re going?”

@liampayne #sunshine 😂😂😂 forgot I made this a while ago hope you see the funny side ♬ original sound – ava

Making sure no one took it too seriously, he captioned the video, “forgot I made this a while ago hope you see the funny side.”

Earlier this year, Malik was asked about which of the boys from the band he thought made the best music in their solo career. And while originally saying he “doesn’t think there’s a comparison”, went back and added it was Horan.

“I’ll tell you what. Niall‘s my favourite. Niall makes the best music. There you go,” he shared. “He makes better music than me. Yea, I’m a Niall fan.”