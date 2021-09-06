Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray are bringing the action in the first look at “Survive The Game”.

Directed by James Cullen Bressack, the upcoming flick follows the “Pulp Fiction” icon as injured cop David who attempts to go head-to-head with a drug-dealing mob.

RELATED: Rumer Willis Celebrates 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Throwback Pics Of Demi Moore And Bruce Willis

The official synopsis reads, “When cop David (Willis) is injured in a drug bust gone wrong, his partner, Cal, pursues the two criminals who shot him to a remote farm owned by troubled vet Eric (Murray).”

It continues, “As Cal and Eric plot their defence, more of the gang arrives — along with a wounded David — and, outnumbered, the three heroes must use stealth, smarts, and marksmanship to take down the drug-dealing mob.”

RELATED: Demi Moore, Emma Heming Celebrate Bruce Willis With ‘Girl Dad’ Posts On Father’s Day

Swen Temmel and Sarah Roemer also star.

The film hit select big screens and on VOD on Oct. 8.