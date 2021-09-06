Click to share this via email

Janet Jackson is taking her moment in the spotlight.

On Monday, the singer shared the first teaser trailer for her two part documentary “Janet”.

“Hey u guys. Excited to share the first teaser of my new documentary with u,” the “Control” singer wrote on Instagram.

The Lifetime and A&E special will air in Jan. 2022 in celebration of the 40th anniversary of her debut album.

“This is what a superstar look like,” Missy Elliott said in the clip.

Other stars to sing her praise include Mariah Carey who calls Jackson “an empowered woman” and Paula Adbul dubs her a “force to be reckoned with.”

New footage of Jackson’s life will feature in the documentary, including archival footage from when Tupac Shakur was killed in 1996 and when her brother Michael Jackson died in 2009.

“This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes,” Jackson says in a voiceover.

“This is the truth,” she adds. “Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me.”

A premiere date will be announced closer to the release.