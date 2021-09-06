Maluma performs onstage during the 'Papi Juancho' tour at The Forum.

It’s Maluma, baby.

On Friday, Maluma performed to a sold out crowd at L.A.’s The Forum where he looked back at the effect the pandemic has had on him.

According to People, the Colombian artist took a moment after an acoustic version on “ADMV” where he spoke of surviving the pandemic.

“With what happened with COVID, we gained lots of learning in our lives and it’s worth to sing these songs and give a hug to the people we love before they’re no longer with us,” Maluma said. “Give them a hug and a kiss.”

Maluma is currently on his Papi Juancho tour and documenting it on Instagram.

The tour will make a stop in Toronto on Oct. 10 and Montreal on Oct. 22. The full tour wraps in Spain next July.