It has been seven years since Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka tied the knot and the couple is celebrating with sweet posts.

The “How I Met Your Mother” star posted a picture of the two of them basking in the sun wearing swim shorts.

“Seven years ago today, we got married in Italy. Last week, we were swimming in Croatia. Who knows where we’ll wind up next, but there is no one I’d rather travel the world with than you,” Harris wrote, complementing Burtka’s “adventurous spirit” and “nurturing heart.”

Then referencing their twins Harper and Gideon, 10, Harris wrote, “Our children are so fortunate to be surrounded by your love, your dedication, and your light. We all are. Happy anniversary, bubba.”

“Can’t wait to see what happens next,” he concluded.

Burtka also had an adorable message to share.

“7 years ago today I got married to the man of my dreams. @nph thank you for being the best husband a guy could ever have. I love you more than ever. Here’s to 7 more,” Burtka captioned images from their wedding.

The couple was together for 10 years before getting married in Italy. Earlier this year, Harris marked their 17 year anniversary of being a couple with a selfie calling being together the “Best. Decision. Ever.”