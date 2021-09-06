Miley Cyrus is once again proving herself as a rock star with her latest cover.

The “Slide Away” singer covered Janis Joplin’s “Maybe”, which was originally sung by The Chantels, during the 2021 BottleRock festival in Napa, California.

Before her performance, Cyrus spoke of making mistakes and how she used to define herself.

“This song, to me, relates to the changes that I’ve been experiencing in my life, and the things that I’ve lost have come back in what I never knew I wanted or needed to gain,” Cyrus said.

“Even though sometimes it feels like we have to start from nothing, like with the house fire, and completely rebuild… That fire was almost three years ago and I’m just feeling like I’m starting to find my stability now. And so I want everyone to be patient – nothing worth anything happens overnight, it takes a lot of f**king effort and resilience.”

“I had a theory I would die if I didn’t have a partner,” Cyrus continued. “If I didn’t have someone to kiss me every single night. But then this was my purpose, but this was taken from me during COVID, so then I found a new purpose and that’s music is the glue over the last two years and it was what was keeping us strong at the time.”

“I’m just so fortunate to be a musician,” Cyrus added.

Check out Cyrus’ full cover and speech in the clip above.