Brielle Biermann is sharing some very candid surgery recovery pictures.

Brielle, daughter of “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, recently underwent double jaw surgery to improve her “quality of life.”

She confirmed on Instagram the surgery was “NOT for aesthetics” but to correct her “tmj & 9mm overjet overbite.”

“I sucked my thumb til i was 9 ishhh which made the roof of my mouth suuuuuper narrow and my excessive overbite cause my teeth to have no contact whatsoever,” Brielle wrote, explaining that she had issues biting into pizza or “an onion on a burger.”

RELATED: Kim Zolciak Says She’s ‘Very Stressed’ After Daughter Brielle Biermann Tests Positive For COVID-19

“I had to use my tongue to help me chew and almost choked every time I ate. that lisp some of y’all complained about? thank the overbite for that as well.”

Brielle admitted she was “so scared” for the surgery but is doing much better two weeks on.

Adding, “I already feel more aligned and can breathe way better, especially at night when I would snore and have to breathe thru my mouth.”

Brielle is currently “eating thru a syringe.”

“I keep telling Tracey please don’t let me get hungry enough to where you blend a burger.. that sounds so gross lol but I did blend Mac n cheese and ravioli already and let me tell you.. deeeeeliciousssss. but never again,” she joked.

RELATED: Brielle Biermann Receives Backlash After Defending Donald Trump On Twitter

Brielle concluded, “anyways, that’s what’s been happening in my life the past 2 weeks. 4 more til i can eat pasta and soft foods and 3 months til pizza!!! counting down the days literally.”