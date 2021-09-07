The Cranberries paid a special tribute to the late Dolores O’Riordan on what would have been her 50th birthday on Monday.

The band dropped a new music video for “Never Grow Old”, as well as creating a playlist in her honour.

The video opens with never-before-seen footage of O’Riordan wearing an apron and rubber gloves with the group sat behind her. She told the camera: “Sorry we can’t be with you but, as you can see, we’ve got work to do.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Covers The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’ For Save Our Stages Festival

The Cranberries wrote on Facebook, “In order to celebrate all that she inspired and the joy that she has given on her 50th birthday, her bandmates, friends and family, have pulled together a brand new playlist called ‘Remembering Dolores’ which is available now on all streaming platforms.”

“Never Grow Old” was the opening track from the band’s fifth album Wake Up And Smell The Coffee, which was released in October 2001.

RELATED: The Cranberries Release First Song Off New Album On First Anniversary Of Dolores O’Riordan’s Death

O’Riordan died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication on January 15, 2018 in a London, U.K. hotel.