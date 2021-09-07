Bachelor Nation are not happy with “Bachelor In Paradise” star Brendan Morais.

Morais had a relationship with Natasha Parker on the show, even turning down a date with Demi Burnett to be with her.

However, amid rumours he was secretly in a relationship with former “Bachelor” contestant Pieper James, the pair revealed this was, in fact, true, on Monday’s episode.

According to Yahoo!, Morais told James during their one-on-one date, “It has to be you and me, first and foremost, before anyone else, before anyone else on the beach. And that’s the only way we’re gonna get through this, like, being in the position we want to be in, utilizing this time here, and taking advantage of what Paradise would promote together.”

James shared: “I’m here for Brendan. He is my boyfriend, we’re dating, and I’m here to continue our relationship. We’re very much aligned on what it means to be here together and the next steps for us and kind of our expectations here in Paradise. We are gonna have a good time together and really make that time count, so let’s hope it all goes according to plan.”

The pair were even overheard talking about an Us Weekly article, which helped both of them gain more Instagram followers.

However, the rise in social media followers didn’t last long, as Bachelor Nation made it their mission to cancel them after the dramatic episode aired.

The pair have reportedly already dropped thousands of followers each.

The most important thing you can do after tonight is to unfollow Pieper and Brendan. Let’s make their plan backfire, we have the power.#BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/VyhxT5fge6 — TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) September 7, 2021

okay so pieper and brenden obviously didn’t go over the script before they came here #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/f7SSsgdi7o — mary cherry 🍒 (@boxbraidbitty) September 7, 2021

Brendan and Pieper….if you couldn’t afford a vacation to Mexico then just say that #bachelorinparadise — Kat (@homebodykat) September 7, 2021

Brendan leading Natasha on while waiting for Peiper to get there so they can have a free vacation and get famous is one of the meanest things I've ever seen. And I'm the one who pulled Natasha's luggage. #BachelorInParadise — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) September 7, 2021