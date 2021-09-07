Click to share this via email

Congratulations to Luke Bryan’s niece Jordan Cheshire and her new husband Clint Eudy.

The country superstar’s family had a momentous weekend, celebrating the nuptials of the 26-year-old daughter of Bryan’s late sister and late brother-in-law.

Bryan’s wife Caroline Bryan, his mom LeClaire, the wedding planner, and the new bride have been sharing several stunning photos on social media, including a video of Bryan walking the bride-to-be down the aisle.

Later in the evening, the singer shared a special dance with his niece and even sweetly fixed her hair at one point.

Caroline Bryan was also seen walking down the aisle with her and Luke’s adorable sons: Bo, 13, and Tate, 11.

According to the wedding planner, Emily Clarke Events, the magical ceremony took place at Troubadour Gold and Field Club in Nashville and featured a gorgeous tent with a sky full of white twinkle lights.

Bryan’s older sister Kelly, 39, died suddenly of still-unexplained causes in 2007, while her husband Ben Lee, 46, died after suffering a heart attack seven years later.

The singer and his wife stepped in and adopted their nieces Jordan, then-20, and Kris, then-16, and nephew Til, then-13. They joined the couple’s own two sons, expanding their family to seven.

See more photos from the stunning wedding below.