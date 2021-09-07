Click to share this via email

The new trailer for “Sex Education” season 3 is finally here.

The teaser follows the cast of the hit Netflix show as they deal with a new headteacher who tries to control the students after word of the “sex school” gets out.

A synopsis for the third season reads, “It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.

“Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes, and much more of Madam Groff.”

The show “is about Otis, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. In season 1 Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set up a sex clinic at school to capitalize on his intuitive talent for sex advice.

“In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now-strained relationship with Maeve.

“Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.”

The trailer got fans excited for the upcoming season, with many mentioning how it teases a romance involving Otis and Maeve.

Makeout in the rain??? YAAAAASSSSSSSS!!!! you better not give us false hope netflix 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/VwIpehUVTV — cia 😷 (@smokemelovee) September 7, 2021

they look so cute here I can'tttt 😭💕 pic.twitter.com/u8e4UDkxF9 — v. ☭ (@WhySoFlamer) September 7, 2021

If Otis and Maeve don't end up together in this season. I'm leaving it.🤦🤷 — sᴏʜᴀɪʙ ᴍᴜɢʜᴀʟ (@Sohaib9014) September 7, 2021

UGH CAN’T WAITTT😩 Also this duo is back 😍 pic.twitter.com/xsUxGGs5ys — M.S. (@mira_ndaa) September 7, 2021

MAEVE AND OTIS BETTER GET TOGETHER THIS SEASON OTHERWISE IM NOT WATCHING ANYMORE — chloe Ψ (@chloe_india_) September 7, 2021

IT LOOKS SO GOOD WHATSKDJAKSNAKZJSKSJSJSNS — charlotte (@stormfIies) September 7, 2021

if this isnt a thing by the end of season 3 im sueing pic.twitter.com/NLfEkbRuwe — Amy Smith✨ (@amy3mith_xx) September 7, 2021

“Sex Education” season 3 drops on September 17.