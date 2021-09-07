Led Zeppelin diehards in hopes of seeing Robert Plant and company reunite may want to move on.

Led Zeppelin performed actively between 1968 and 1980 and have since had several reunions, the most recent in 2007. Lead singer and lyricist Plant stays firm on his intentions to move on from that stage in his career.

“Most musicians form a band, then they stay in the band until it’s over — 20 years, 30 years, 50 years, whatever it is — and it starts to look sadly decrepit,” he recently told MOJO (h/t Consequence). “It’s like people hanging onto a life raft, or staying in a comfortable place.”

Instead, Plant looks ahead to a new project, titled Raise the Roof, with bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss. To Plant, that “odd couple” pairing means they are able to make music free of expectations, a prospect more creatively fulfilling than rehashing Zeppelin’s glory days.

“The good thing about Alison and I is that we’re a couple of kindred spirits,” he explained.

Raise the Roof follows Plant and Krauss’s 2007 collaboration Raising Sand, and Plant’s 11th studio album Carry Fire released in 2017. Raise the Roof drops Nov. 19 and boasts 12 tracks, including “Quattro (World Drifts In)” and “The Price of Love”.