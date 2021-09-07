Prince William and Kate Middleton have exactly what it takes to lead a modern monarchy, sources say.

The royals’ former private secretary, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, tells People Royals, “They are bringing to the party different means of achieving the whole.

“He has the experience of knowing where the institution sits and seeing it evolve. The duchess brings this pragmatic awareness of what it’s like to be from a decent, down-to-earth family.”

William and Kate, who share Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, will focus on a number of concerns, including mental health, parenting, and climate change.

A former staffer says they “are playing a really important role in finding a point of connection for a different range of subjects that the family hasn’t always connected with.”

A family friend adds they “can mix the traditional duty with being thoroughly modern parents.”

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals last year, the magazine points out that more attention is falling on the Cambridges — not necessarily in terms of the number of engagements or duties, but “in being the modern face of the institution,” a palace insider shares.

Lowther-Pinkerton says that when the time comes for them to do the honours as king and queen, “Thank God they’ve got each other and the training that they’ve had.

“They have a solid bond through these last 10 years. If you had scoured the realm you couldn’t have got a better pair, frankly.”