“Glee” fans and beyond are going to have A Very Darren Crissmas this holiday season.

Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”) announced on Tuesday, via People, the impending release of his first-ever holiday album. A Very Darren Crissmas is set to debut on Oct. 8.

“I always knew that if I ever made a Christmas album, it would have to be much more than just a collection of songs you already knew,” Criss told the publication.

“I’d want it to be a journey through songs that not only had a personal significance to my life, but also a unique introduction to songs folks had never heard before, and a re-introduction to a few they might think they know – but have never considered differently.”

Guests on the album include Adam Lambert and Evan Rachel Wood. The project pays homage to his family with the cover art, in which Criss dresses up as himself, his brother Chuck, his mother and his late father opening presents on Christmas morning.

“Every eclectic choice led this album to feel astutely true to its namesake: a very, indisputably, ‘me’ Christmas,” Criss adds.

Review the tracklist for A Very Darren Crissmas below.