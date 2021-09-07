Click to share this via email

Fans will be able to watch all the action unfold live at this year’s Met Gala.

Vogue announced Tuesday that they’d be hosting the only official livestream of fashion’s biggest night, taking place on September 13.

Actress and recording artist Keke Palmer and actress, writer, and director Ilana Glazer are set to do the honours and host the livestream, giving viewers access to the Met Gala’s famous red carpet.

“American Independence” is listed as the official dress code and is inspired by the Costume Institute’s upcoming exhibition, “Part One — In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”.

It was revealed earlier this year that the Met Gala would be returning twice after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” opening September 18, will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the museum’s Costume Institute and “explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion.”

Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman will serve as co-chairs, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will be honorary chairs.

Part 2, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” will open in the museum’s popular American Wing period rooms on May 5, 2022.

It will explore American fashion, with collaborations with film directors, by “presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces.” Both parts will close on September 5, 2022.

The first gala in September will be smaller, and held in accordance with government coronavirus guidelines. The second next May is intended to be larger, in line with previous galas, which typically hold about 550 guests.

The 2021 Met Gala livestream will begin at 5:30 p.m. EST on Sept. 13.