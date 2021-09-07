Diddy submits his reviews for Drake and Kanye West’s new albums Certified Love Boy and Donda, respectively.

Fans were prepared for a war between the two hip-hop behemoths in the lead-up to both Drake and West’s album rollouts. Certified Lover Boy and Donda were released five days apart and bear some similarities. Each album hosts more than 20 tracks, including comparable features from Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Lil Baby and Lil Durk.

Sean Combs recently offered his thoughts on the two projects after taking time to listen to both.

“I had a chance to listen to both of these albums and first of all I just wanna say, yo, you guys are true kings of creativity,” Diddy said on his Instagram Stories (h/t Complex). “Both of you guys are so special and so necessary and just, thank y’all for the inspiration. But I wanna make sure what hip-hop knows is, that’s the reach and the power that we have. And I really wanna take my hat off to these brothers for both sharing their truths.”

Those hoping to have Diddy declare an undisputed winner may be disappointed as the hip-hop mogul ruled the contest a draw.

“Love decrees that they both win, that we win, and artists should keep pushing it to the limit to be the best. Not against another man, [not] just that because there is competition, but the best within yourself,” he said. “I think that’s why we’re witnessing two greats and enjoying them. I’m having a ball and the music sounds beautiful.”

Donda dropped on Aug. 29 and boasted 27 tracks for a 108:49 runtime. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the project topped charts in more than a dozen countries including Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, the U.K. and U.S.

Certified Lover Boy was released on Sept. 3 and had 21 tracks for a total runtime of 86:02. The album received mixed reviews as well. There is no charting information at the time of this writing.